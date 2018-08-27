Home Sport Football

Marco Reus reaches 100 goals as Dortmund beats Leipzig 4-1

The home side needed 20 minutes to reply, Marcel Schmelzer sending in a cross for Mahmoud Dahoud to head in after some lax Leipzig defending.

Published: 27th August 2018 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate, left, and Dortmund's Marco Reus challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo | AP)

Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate, left, and Dortmund's Marco Reus challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Marco Reus scored his 100th Bundesliga goal to seal a 4-1 win for Borussia Dortmund over Leipzig on Sunday.

Germany forward ran onto Jadon Sancho's through ball and fired inside the far post in injury time as new coach Lucien Favre enjoyed a winning start to the league campaign after falling behind to an early goal.

Jean-Kevin Augustin gave the visitors a great start after Dortmund failed to clear the ball in the first minute. Kevin Kampl eluded two defenders to send it back in, where Yussuf Poulsen set up the French forward to score.

The home side needed 20 minutes to reply, Marcel Schmelzer sending in a cross for Mahmoud Dahoud to head in after some lax Leipzig defending.

Roman Buerki produced a brilliant save to deny Augustin minutes later, and then Dortmund shocked the visitors with two goals before the break.

Marcel Sabitzer deflected Reus' free kick into his own net, and Axel Witsel scored spectacularly on his league debut after Peter Gulacsi saved Thomas Delaney's initial effort.

Belgian midfielder Witsel also scored in the cup on his Dortmund debut.

Earlier, Mainz substitute Anthony Ujah scored late to beat visiting Stuttgart 1-0.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund Leipzig

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6