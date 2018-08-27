Home Sport Football

Results don't match performances, says West Ham United 's Carlos Sanchez

After being thumped 4-0 by Liverpool in their season opener, West Ham have lost to Bournemouth and Arsenal despite taking the lead in both games through Marko Arnautovic.

Published: 27th August 2018 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

West Ham United's Carlos Sanchez during a training session (Photo | Twitter/Carlos Sánchez)

By Reuters

West Ham United have lost all three of their Premier League games to start the season but midfielder Carlos Sanchez has said the results do not tell the full story of their performances and has backed new manager Manuel Pellegrini to deliver.

After being thumped 4-0 by Liverpool in their season opener, West Ham have lost to Bournemouth and Arsenal despite taking the lead in both games through Marko Arnautovic.

"It's complicated but I think we're on the right track," Colombian Sanchez told the club website whufc.com.

A Nacho Monreal strike, Issa Diop's own goal and a late finish by Danny Welbeck saw Arsenal claim all three points on Saturday but Sanchez thought his side could have rescued a draw with a bit more ruthlessness in front of goal.

"I think the result was deceiving, we had a lot of chances. I don't know if we'd have won but at least we'd have been able to rescue a point," he added.

West Ham face promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next league match on Saturday.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Ham United Premier League Carlos Sanchez Manuel Pellegrini

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6