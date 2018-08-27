Theo Walcott says manager Marco ​Silva's intense training rewarding Everton

By Reuters

Everton forward Theo Walcott says is reaping the rewards of new manager Marco Silva's high-intensity training sessions.

Walcott scored for the second straight league game as Everton battled to a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday.

"We train very hard every day. The intensity is very high and that is what we try to bring to our game. I think you can sense the style we are playing is a bit different," Walcott told the club website evertonfc.

"You have to train the way you play. We are learning what the manager is trying to bring to the team but it's a positive structure within the whole group," Walcott added.

Everton's next Premier League game is against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.