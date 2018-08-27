Home Sport Football

Wolves will be tough for anyone, says Manchester City's Vincent Kompany 

They drew with Everton and were beaten by Leicester City in their other two league games to start the season.

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany jumps for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match against Wolverhampton Wanderers (File | AP)

By Reuters

Wolverhampton Wanderers play like a well-established Premier League team and should be able to take points off any side in the English top flight, Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has said.

Wolves, who finished top of the Championship last season to earn promotion, drew 1-1 with the champions on Saturday.

"They don't behave or play like a Championship team that has just been promoted," Kompany told British media.

"I'm confident that they will take points off our competitors.

"They're the typical type of team who is geared up to get big scalps because they have enough quality to play themselves out of situations when they are under pressure ... their key players work hard and that's always a good mix," Kompany added.

Wolves' next league game is on Saturday at West Ham United, who have lost all three of their matches so far.

 

