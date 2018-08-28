Home Sport Football

Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer set to join Borussia Dortmund: Reports

The right-footed centre forward joined Barcelona for 30 million euros in 2016 after scoring 43 goals for Valencia with 17 assists in 124 matches.

Published: 28th August 2018 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

FC Barcelona's Paco Alcacer, right, with Lionel Messi (Photo | File/AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer is on the verge of signing for on loan Borussia Dortmund after undergoing a medical on Tuesday German media reported.

The 24-year-old Spain international arrived in Dortmund on Monday, according to Germany's top-selling Bild, plus local papers WAZ and Ruhr Nachrichten, with a deal expected to be finalised imminently.

Alcacer should join the German League side on a one-year loan deal, costing 2.2 million euros ($2.6m), with an option to buy of 25m euros if the Spaniard successfully meets Dortmund's need for a goal-scoring striker.

The right-footed centre forward joined Barcelona for 30 million euros in 2016 after scoring 43 goals for Valencia with 17 assists in 124 matches.

However, he failed to force his way into Barcelona's starting eleven with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi ahead of him, but still managed 15 goals in 50 games with eight assists.

Borussia are looking for a striker since burly Belgian Michy Batshuayi returned to Chelsea, and was then loaned to Valencia, after a five-month deal stay with Dortmund last season.

Should the Alcacer deal fall through, French striker Anthony Modeste, who has reportedly actioned a clause to cancel his contract with Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian due to a salary dispute, would be an option for Dortmund.

The 30-year-old scored 25 Bundesliga goals for Cologne during the 2016/17 season before moving to China.

Dortmund opened their 2018/19 campaign under new head coach Lucien Favre with a 4-1 thumping of RB Leipzig on Sunday when Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel scored on his debut with a stunning bicycle kick.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paco Alcacer Barcelona Borussia Dortmund La Liga Bundesliga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad