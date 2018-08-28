Home Sport Football

Crystal Palace offer free loan players to lower divisions: The Times

Crystal Palace see the move as a way of ensuring that emerging talent gains first-team experience.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace FC (File | AP)

By Reuters

Crystal Palace are the first Premier League team to offer free loan moves to lower division clubs provided their players are selected for first-team action, The Times has reported.

The offer, which comes as lower division teams struggle to meet the rising costs of loaning players from the English top flight, has been sent to all clubs in League One, League Two and the National League, the report said.

Palace see the move as a way of ensuring that emerging talent gains first-team experience, it added.

Edin Rahic, chairman of League One side Bradford City, has previously said teams from the lower divisions should not have to pay for loan players and should instead be allowed to become feeder clubs.

The Times reported that, at a meeting with the English Football League's chief executive Shaun Harvey earlier this month, some chairmen suggested financial caps be placed on the amounts paid by lower-tier clubs towards an on-loan player's wages.

The report also said that as many as 80 players from Premier League teams were expected to be sent out on loan to lower league sides before the EFL loan window closes on Friday.

