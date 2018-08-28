Home Sport Football

Gary Neville​ urges struggling Manchester United​ to stick with Jose Mourinho​

Jose Mourinho signed a contract extension in January to keep him at United until 2020 and Neville said he must be given the chance to turn the team’s fortunes around.

Published: 28th August 2018 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Gary Neville​

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville (File | AFP)

By Reuters

Manchester United must stick with manager Jose Mourinho despite the club’s dismal start to the Premier League campaign, former defender Gary Neville has said.

Monday’s 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur was the second loss of United’s opening three matches and they now languish in 13th place ahead of next weekend’s trip to Burnley.

Mourinho signed a contract extension in January to keep him at United until 2020 and Neville said he must be given the chance to turn the team’s fortunes around.

“We saw Louis van Gaal sacked after an FA Cup final victory, we saw David Moyes sacked with four games to go of a season, so we are no longer talking about a club that is behaving as it has historically done,” he told Sky’s Monday Night Football.

“I accept these are different times and I accept the difficulties and challenges, but my honest view as I stand here now is that Ed Woodward gave him a contract last season ... he should see that contract through to the end and do the job.

“You can’t keep jumping around with managers..."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gary Neville Manchester United Tottenham Manchester United vs Tottenham

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love