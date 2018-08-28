Home Sport Football

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Hugo Lloris backing no justification for drink driving charge

Hugo Lloris was arrested in the early hours of Friday before being released on bail and will face a magistrates' court hearing on September 11.

MANCHESTER: Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino never considered stripping skipper Hugo Lloris of the captaincy despite the French goalkeeper being charged with drink driving on Friday.

However, Pochettino insisted his backing for the French World Cup winner is no justification for his actions.

Lloris, 31, was arrested in the early hours of Friday before being released on bail and will face a magistrates' court hearing on September 11.

But he starred in keeping a clean sheet as Tottenham won 3-0 at Manchester United on Monday. 

"I never considered that," said Pochettino when asked about rumours Lloris could be replaced as captain by Harry Kane.

"I was in contact with him. So bad experience for him, he apologise (to) our fans, us, the club, he showed his regret and apologised (to) all the country because the responsibility is massive.

"It is massive lesson for everyone, he is punishing himself, he feels so sorry and so bad because he knows he made a big mistake.

"But, in the same way, I think it is out of character and we are going to of course support him, but we cannot justify (it)."

