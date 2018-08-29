Fights between Dynamo Kiev and Ajax fans lead to nine arrests 

By AFP

KIEV (UKRAINE): Supporters of Dynamo Kiev and Dutch side Ajax clashed in the Ukrainian capital before a Champions League playoff on Tuesday, leading to nine arrests.

"Police ended the fight," a police statement said, adding the trouble had broken out in a bar near the Olympic Stadium.

Nine "active participants" were taken to a police station.

Video of the incidents on social media showed dozens of young men running towards a cafe in an otherwise deserted road and sounds resembling shots could he heard.

Around 1,500 police and soldiers were on patrol in Kiev for the match, which ended in a goalless draw, with Ajax reaching the group stages thanks to a 3-1 win in the first leg.