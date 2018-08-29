Home Sport Football

German coach Joachim Loew repeatedly snubbed by Mesut Ozil after national team exit

Loew said on Wednesday he had failed in his attempts to contact the Arsenal midfielder and that he had been notified of Ozil's international retirement by the player's advisor.

Published: 29th August 2018 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Germany head coach Joachim Loew, left, talks to Germany's Mesut Ozil (File photo | AP)

By Reuters

MUNICH: Germany coach Joachim Loew said he was snubbed by Mesut Ozil after the midfielder abruptly retired from international duty following the furore over a photo with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan prior to the World Cup in June.

The 2014 world champions were left humiliated after they were condemned to their earliest World Cup exit in 80 years.

They crashed out following the group stage having lost two of their three matches.

Ozil announced his international retirement shortly after returning from the tournament in Russia after being widely criticised for posing alongside Erdogan in a photograph which also featured Germany team mate Ilkay Gundogan in May.

Ozil, a member of the triumphant 2014 team, said he had faced "racism and disrespect" because of his Turkish roots.

Loew said on Wednesday he had failed in his attempts to contact the Arsenal midfielder and that he had been notified of Ozil's international retirement by the player's advisor.

"The player has not called me. In the past that was the case when players retired (from the national team)," Loew said. Loew said after the advisor's call, he had called and messaged the player, without reply.

"Mesut decided on a different path. I repeatedly tried reaching him via message or phone but that was not possible. I have to accept that."

But he rejected the player's racism claims.

"My only intention was to prepare best for the World Cup. This issue also cost us energy because it was always there. It is of course no excuse for our performance. That was not the reason.

"His claims of racism are exaggerated. Nowhere within my team during my time here, there has been not even as hint of racism," Loew said.

"I underestimated the case."

The Germans play world champions France for the new Nations League competition on Sept.6 before taking on Peru in a friendly international.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Joachim Loew Mesut ​Ozil Mesut Ozil retirement German football team Germany coach football racism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals