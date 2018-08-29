Rodriguez left out of Colombia squad

By IANS

BOGOTA: FC Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez has been left out of Colombia's squad for upcoming international friendlies against Venezuela and Argentina, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) said.

Interim coach Arturo Reyes said on Tuesday that the 27-year-old's omission would allow him to continue his recovery from a calf injury sustained during the World Cup in Russia in June, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It was agreed that it was not the right time to call him up," said Reyes, who was named caretaker coach last week amid an impasse in the FCF's attempt to renew the contract of Jose Pekerman.

"He will certainly be with us for the next friendlies, but the most important thing for now is that he completes his recovery process and gets back into matches progressively," Reyes added.

Center-back Yerry Mina, who joined Everton from Barcelona this month, was also overlooked for the matches because of a foot injury.

Reyes included seven newcomers in the 24-man squad: John Janer Lucumi, Cristian Borja, Jorman Campuzano, Sebastian Villa, Nicolas Bendetti, Luis Diaz and Alfredo Morelos.

Colombia will meet Venezuela in Miami on September 7 and Argentina in New Jersey four days later.