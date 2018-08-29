Home Sport Football

West Ham survive scare, three Premier League sides exit English League Cup 

Cardiff's poor start to the season on their return to the top flight continued with a comprehensive 3-1 defeat at home to Championship side Norwich.

Published: 29th August 2018 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Norwich City beat Cardiff 3-1 (Photo | Twitter/Norwich City FC ‏)

By AFP

LONDON: West Ham survived a scare from League One Wimbledon to register Manuel Pellegrini's first win in charge and progress to the third round of the League Cup as Premier League sides Cardiff, Huddersfield and Brighton bowed out on Tuesday.

The Hammers have suffered three straight defeats to begin their league season, despite former Real Madrid and Manchester City boss Pellegrini being backed with nearly GBP 100 million (USD 128.7 million) in the transfer market, and went behind inside two minutes at Kingsmeadow through Joe Pigott's header.

But the hosts were reduced to 10 men after just 18 minutes as Rod McDonald was dismissed for a second yellow card and second-half goals from Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna and Javier Hernandez secured a 3-1 win to spare Pellegrini's blushes.

Cardiff's poor start to the season on their return to the top flight continued with a comprehensive 3-1 defeat at home to Championship side Norwich.

Saido Berahino scored his first goal since February 2016 to send Stoke into the last 32 with a 2-0 win over Premier League Huddersfield.

Southampton edged out Brighton 1-0 in the only all-Premier League tie of the round thanks to Charlie Austin's winner two minutes from time.

Leicester cruised past Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town 4-0 with Rachid Ghezzal registering his first goal for the club.

Bournemouth, Fulham and Wolves also eased into round three over lower league opposition in MK Dons, Exeter and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

Crystal Palace needed Alexander Sorloth's first goal for the club 20 minutes from time to edge out Swansea 1-0.

Frank Lampard's Derby thrashed Hull 4-0, but Marcelo Bielsa tasted defeat for the first time as Leeds boss, losing 2-0 at home to Preston, while Aston Villa also went down 1-0 to League One Burton Albion.

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
English League Cup  West Ham West Ham United Crystal Palace Frank Lampard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Not going to J&K with closed mind, fixed agenda: Governor Satya Pal Malik
Barack Obama used to listen to Manmohan Singh to know how to run huge economy: Chidambaram
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals