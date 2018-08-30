Home Sport Football

Jurgen Klopp urged me to stay at Liverpool, says Loris Karius

Karius played 33 times for Liverpool last season but was heavily criticised for making two crucial errors which led to goals in the 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Published: 30th August 2018

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius (Photo | File/AP)

By Reuters

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wanted Loris Karius to stay at the Premier League club this season but the German goalkeeper believes he made the right decision to join Turkish side Besiktas on a two-year loan deal.

The mistakes compounded an inconsistent campaign for Karius, who lost his first team spot to record signing Alisson at the start of the new season with the 25-year-old sealing his move to the Turkish league last Sunday.

"He (Klopp) told me he would like to have me in the squad because he wants to have the best quality players," Karius told reporters on Wednesday.

"But I spoke to him and asked him for my wish, it is important to me to play for Besiktas."

"I think it was a good deal for everyone. He wished me well but he said he would have liked to keep me."

"I'm still young for a goalkeeper. I want to make the next step and hopefully win many titles with Besiktas."

Besiktas host the second leg of their Europa League playoff against Serbian side FK Partizan later on Thursday, with the tie poised at 1-1 after the first match.

TAGS
Loris Karius Jurgen Klopp Liverpool English Premier League Besiktas

