Home Sport Football

Manager Marco Silva keen to keep forward Sandro Ramirez at Everton

The Portuguese boss also dismissed speculation over winger Ademola Lookman, saying that the 20-year-old's absence was due to a groin injury.

Published: 30th August 2018 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Everton manager Marco Silva (Photo | Everton/Twitter)

By Reuters

Everton manager Marco Silva says he does not want forward Sandro Ramirez to leave the Premier League club despite the Spaniard struggling to hold down a regular place in the first team.

Ramirez joined Everton last season but made just 14 appearances before being sent on loan to Spanish top-flight side Sevilla in January.

However, the 23-year-old impressed in Wednesday's 3-1 League Cup win over Rotherham United and Silva was confident Ramirez can build on the performance.

"Sandro is a player I would like to stay in our squad because he is a player I believe in," Silva told reporters.

The Portuguese boss also dismissed speculation over winger Ademola Lookman, saying that the 20-year-old's absence was due to a groin injury.

Everton, who have a win and two draws from their three Premier League games so far, host Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Everton Marco Silva Sandro Ramirez

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits