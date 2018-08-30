Manager Marco Silva keen to keep forward Sandro Ramirez at Everton

By Reuters

Everton manager Marco Silva says he does not want forward Sandro Ramirez to leave the Premier League club despite the Spaniard struggling to hold down a regular place in the first team.

Ramirez joined Everton last season but made just 14 appearances before being sent on loan to Spanish top-flight side Sevilla in January.

However, the 23-year-old impressed in Wednesday's 3-1 League Cup win over Rotherham United and Silva was confident Ramirez can build on the performance.

"Sandro is a player I would like to stay in our squad because he is a player I believe in," Silva told reporters.

The Portuguese boss also dismissed speculation over winger Ademola Lookman, saying that the 20-year-old's absence was due to a groin injury.

Everton, who have a win and two draws from their three Premier League games so far, host Huddersfield Town on Saturday.