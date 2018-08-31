Home Sport Football

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers expects highest standards from Steven Gerrard the coach

Rodgers and Gerrard go head-to-head for the first time on Sunday when Rangers travel to Celtic Park looking to make an early-season statement against the side that have dominated Scottish football.

Published: 31st August 2018 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Steven Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard | AP

By AFP

GLASGOW: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers oversaw the twilight of Steven Gerrard's legendary career as Liverpool captain, and expects Gerrard to set the same standards in his new role as Rangers boss.

Rodgers and Gerrard go head-to-head for the first time on Sunday when Rangers travel to Celtic Park looking to make an early-season statement against the side that have dominated Scottish football for the past seven years.

Gerrard's decision to take his first senior managerial steps in the Glasgow goldfish bowl of Old Firm rivalry was questioned when the former England captain penned a four-year deal in May.

But 12 games into his tenure, Gerrard is still to taste defeat and has guided Rangers to the group stages of European competition for the first time in eight years, in the Europa League.

"As a player, his standards were always very high and he'll look to take that into his managerial career," said Rodgers on Friday.

"They've brought in some good players, upped the level of their team and had some good results. It will be an interesting game and one to look forward to."

Rodgers has enjoyed unparallelled levels of success in two seasons at Celtic, winning back-to-back domestic trebles and going unbeaten in Scottish football during his first season.

The Northern Irishman is yet to taste defeat in an Old Firm derby, winning nine and drawing two of his previous 11 encounters.

But just three months on from being thrashed 5-0 in their last visit to Celtic Park, there is far more encouragement for Rangers this time round due to contrasting fortunes on and off the field for both sides early in the campaign.

"For us it's just about staying calm and focused," added Rodgers.

"The last couple of years we've dominated the fixture. We aim to continue to, but it doesn't come to you. You have to work hard, show your qualities and these are amazing games to be involved in."

- Dembele dismissed -

One of Rodgers's key men looks like he won't be involved as French striker Moussa Dembele is at loggerheads with the club for rejecting a bid from Lyon on Thursday.

Dembele was dismissed from the training field by Rodgers on Friday for a half-hearted effort and could yet leave before the transfer window closes later Friday with Rodgers wary of creating a toxic environment.

"What's very important here is our own culture and environment," added Rodgers, who said it was "highly unlikely" Dembele will be involved on Sunday.

Rodgers has recalled Belgian international Dedryck Boyata for victories over Hamilton and Suduva after the centre-back refused to play as Celtic were eliminated from the Champions League qualifiers by AEK Athens earlier this month.

And he insisted the same route back is open to Dembele if his attitude improves.

"My job is always to protect the best interests of the club and the players that are here. I know how hard they work and the money is in their bank at the end of the month, so you have to work."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brendan Rodgers Steven Gerrard Rangers Celtic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case