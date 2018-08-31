Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes not happy with star not getting UEFA Best Player award

By ANI

MADRID: Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has expressed his discontent over the Portuguese striker not getting the UEFA Best Player award.

Mendes said that not giving Ronaldo the award is 'ridiculous' as he not only scored 15 goals but also took the Real Madrid to the Champions League glory.

"Simply ridiculous. Cristiano Ronaldo scored 15 goals, taking Real Madrid to Champions League victory once again, it's just ridiculous," Marca.com quoted Mendes, as saying.

It was the Croatian midfielder Luka Modric who was presented with the UEFA Best Player award.

Modric beat Ronaldo by 90 voting points and surpassed Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah 179 points to win the award.

Ronaldo, however, won the Best Striker award but did not pick it up as he was not present at the prize distribution ceremony.