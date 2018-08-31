Luka Modric is 'extremely happy' at Real Madrid

By ANI

MADRID: Croatian midfielder Luka Modric has said that he is 'extremely happy' with Spanish club Real Madrid and is looking forward to continuing for several years.

"I'm not happy... I'm extremely happy at Real Madrid and I want to continue at this club for several years," Marca.com quoted Modric as saying.

The 32-year-old, who joined the club in 2012, has recently been awarded the UEFA Best Striker and Best Midfielder prize.

Reflecting on the same, the striker said that he is very happy with his achievements and wants to enjoy these moments.

"Everything has been moving very fast in recent months. First my third consecutive Champions League Final, then the World Cup final, now receiving this award... it is the best year of my career, without a doubt, both collectively and individually," Modric said.

"When I was little, I dreamt of this. I am very happy and I want to enjoy these moments," he added.

The footballer rose to heights after his sensational performance in the recently-concluded 21st edition of the FIFA World Cup. He guided the Croatian team to the World Cup final, only to see the side ultimately losing 2-4 to France.

Modric was awarded World Cup's Golden Ball for his outstanding performance in the tournament.