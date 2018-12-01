Home Sport Football

All you need to know about the Euro 2020 qualifying draw

A unique European Championships in 2020 that will be hosted in 12 cities across the continent will begin to take shape when the qualifying draw takes place in Dublin on Sunday.

Published: 01st December 2018 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Football

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By AFP

DUBLIN: A unique European Championships in 2020 that will be hosted in 12 cities across the continent will begin to take shape when the qualifying draw takes place in Dublin on Sunday at 1100GMT.

How does it work?
UEFA's 55 nations will be split into five groups of six teams and five groups of five with the top two from each section becoming the first 20 teams to qualify.

What about the Nations League?
Some sides have already guaranteed themselves the safety net of a playoff to qualify via UEFA's new Nations League competition in March 2020, but only should they fail to make the top two in their qualifying group.

Results from the Nations League also determined the seedings for Sunday's draw with the 55 countries split into seven pots.

Why seven pots of seeds?
The 10 top seeds are split into two pots with the four nations to have qualified for the Nations League finals (England, Switzerland, Portugal and The Netherlands) in their own pot to guarantee they are in a five-team group so they don't have to play any qualifiers when the Nations League finals take place in June.

Who are the other top seeds?
Pot one will contain world champions France, Belgium, Croatia, Italy, Poland and Spain.

Who are in the other pots?
Germany's relegation from their Nations League group means they drop into pot two alongside Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden, Russia, Austria, Wales, Czech Republic.

Pot 3 - Slovakia, Turkey, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Finland, Bulgaria and Israel

Pot 4 - Hungary, Romania, Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Cyprus, Estonia, Slovenia, Lithuania and Georgia

Pot 5 - FYR Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus, Luxembourg, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Gibraltar and the Faroe Islands

Pot 6 - Latvia, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Malta and San Marino

When are the matches played?
All qualifying matches will be played between March and November 2019 with double headers in March, June, September, October and November. Those sides involved in the Nations League finals won't have any qualifiers in June.

When and where does the tournament take place?
The 12 host cities are: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg.

The tournament will take place between June 12 and July 12 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
European Championships

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp