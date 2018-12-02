Home Sport Football

Crystal Palace ends winless streak at Burnley's expense

Sean Dyche's Burnley, with just a single point from its last six games, finished seventh last season but the Clarets are a team devoid of confidence. Relegation looks a real possibility.

Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend, not pictured, scores his side's second goal of the game beating Burnley's goal keeper Joe Hart | AP

By Associated Press

LONDON: Crystal Palace ended its eight-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory at Selhurst Park as Burnley's unconvincing English Premier League campaign took another turn for the worse on Saturday.

James McArthur scored Palace's first goal from open play at home this season in the 16th minute, and Andros Townsend secured the win with a fine goal 12 minutes from time.

Sean Dyche's team, with just a single point from its last six games, finished seventh last season but the Clarets are a team devoid of confidence. Relegation looks a real possibility.

Palace built on its deserved point at Old Trafford last weekend with a win that provides Roy Hodgson's side breathing space — three points — from the bottom three.

Townsend made sure of the win in spectacular fashion.

The winger latched on to Cheikhou Kouyate's lofted ball forward into the right channel and then cut inside on his left foot. Burnley captain Ben Mee never got close to Townsend, who unleashed an unstoppable curling shot past Joe Hart.

