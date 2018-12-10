Home Sport Football

AC Milan let Inter off the hook with Torino stalemate

Gennaro Gattuso's fourth-placed Milan are three points behind Inter, who lost to leaders Juventus on Friday, after wasting opportunities to win the match.

Published: 10th December 2018 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu performs an overhead kick during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Torino , at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. | AP

By AFP

MILAN: AC Milan missed a chance to pile pressure on local rivals and fellow Champions League chasers Inter Milan in Serie A after being held to a goalless draw by Torino at the San Siro on Sunday.

Gennaro Gattuso's fourth-placed Milan are three points behind Inter, who lost to leaders Juventus on Friday, after wasting opportunities to win the match, with forward Patrick Cutrone missing a golden chance with four minutes left and Gonzalo Higuain, returning from a two-match ban, also denied late.

Milan's wastefulness wasn't punished by Torino, four points behind Milan in sixth and still unbeaten away from home, thanks to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma denying Iago Falque and Andrea Belotti.

"I don't consider it a missed opportunity, as we knew very well that Torino are a difficult team," said Gattuso.

"It's a good point. I don't see it as a bad performance at all. I am sure that a year ago, we would have lost this game."

Milan also had the chance to move away from Lazio, who contrived to draw 2-2 with Sampdoria on Saturday despite taking the lead five minutes into stoppage time, and Roma, who threw away a two-goal lead to draw at Cagliari after the Sardinians were reduced to nine men.

All lag behind Juve, who are eight points clear of second-placed Napoli.

Earlier Duvan Zapata got Atalanta back to winning ways after consecutive losses with a hat-trick against former club Udinese that brought them to within touching distance of the Champions League places, the last of which is occupied by Milan.

"Zapata's enjoying a good moment," said  Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, after the South American also scored in last week's defeat to Napoli, who had loaned him to Udinese.

"He's in great condition and is an extra option for us."

Colombian striker Zapata's goals put Gian Piero Gasperini's side seventh, level on 21 points with three other teams and five behind Milan.

"We're in the company of great teams, everyone can fight for the Europa League and maybe even for fourth place," said Gasperini.

- Piatek overtakes Ronaldo -

Cesare Prandelli started his reign as Genoa coach with a 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers SPAL, despite captain Domenico Criscito being sent off in the 11th minute.

Andrea Petagna had headed SPAL ahead minutes after Criscito's dismissal for a high tackle, but Krzysztof Piątek earned Genoa a point from the penalty spot with his 11th goal of the season -- taking him ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the scoring charts.

On-loan Everton winger Kevin Mirallas struck his first Serie A goal six minutes into injury time to snatch a point for Fiorentina in a dramatic 3-3 draw at Sassuolo that saw both teams finish with 10 men.

Belgian Mirallas, 31, who joined the Tuscan side on a season-long loan after falling out of favour at Goodison Park, came on as a late substitute and made an instant impact when he beat Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli with seconds remaining.

A chaotic final period saw Sassuolo's Filip Djuricic and Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic sent off before Fiorentina struck back.

Mirallas' late leveller, which came after his side had gone 3-1 down with 10 minutes remaining, means ninth-placed Sassuolo are also on 21 points, two points ahead of Fiorentina, who drop to 12th after their eighth game without a win.

Elsewhere Parma were held 1-1 at home by 10-man Chievo after Bruno Alves' free-kick cancelled out Mariusz Stepinski's shock opener for the Serie A bottom club, while Empoli beat Bologna 2-1 in a battle between relegation candidates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp