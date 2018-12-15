Home Sport Football

UEFA fines AC Milan USD 13 million for breaking fair play rules, threatens European ban

The decision was announced the day after Milan was eliminated from the Europa League in the group stage. The fine will be deducted from its prize money.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

Higuain Castillejo

AC Milan's Gonzalo Higuain (R)and Samuel Castillejo leave the pitch at the end a Group F Europa League match against Olympiakos (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NYON (SWITZERLAND): AC Milan was fined 12 million euros ($13.6 million) by UEFA on Friday and threatened with a one-season ban from European competition for breaking financial fair play rules.

UEFA said its club finance panel ruled the ban will be activated if AC Milan fails to break even on football-related business in June 2021. If Milan fails to comply, it will be banned for the next UEFA competition it qualifies for in either of the 2022-23 or 2023-24 seasons.

The decision was announced the day after Milan was eliminated from the Europa League in the group stage. The 12 million euros ($13.6 million) will be deducted from its prize money.

The fine is one of the biggest imposed by UEFA since financial fair play sanctions began in 2014. Then, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain had 20 million euros ($22.6 million) withheld from their Champions League prize money.

UEFA originally banned Milan from the Europa League in June for violations of rules monitoring spending on player transfers and wages up to 2017. The club also spent heavily in an offseason spending spree that year.

Milan was reinstated within weeks by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which sent the case back to UEFA for a fairer punishment.

The court said an immediate ban had been too harsh given the club's new business plan after a takeover by US -based hedge fund Elliott Management.

Elliott took control of Milan in June after former owner Li Yonghong missed a deadline to repay part of a loan worth more than 300 million euros ($350 million) from the hedge fund. Elliott repossessed the holding company in Luxembourg that Li used to buy Milan.

For 2017-18, Milan spent more than 200 million euros (then nearly $250 million) on new players. That was despite questions over the financial stability of the Chinese-led consortium that paid $800 million to buy the club from former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in April 2017.

Milan's finances could improve by playing in the Champions League for the first time since the 2013-14 season. The team is currently fourth in Serie A, which would qualify for next season's competition and prize money of at least $50 million.

However, a further UEFA punishment Friday was limiting Milan to 21 senior players — instead of 25 — in its squad for the next two seasons of Champions League or Europa League football.

Milan can appeal the punishments to CAS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AC Milan UEFA AC Milan fined AC Milan ban UEFA financial fair play rules

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp