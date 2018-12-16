Home Sport Football

Antoine Griezmann scores twice as Atletico Madrid pull level with Barcelona in La Liga

The win was Atletico's first away from home in La Liga in nearly three months.

Published: 16th December 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scores one from the spot against Valladolid (Photo | Twitter @@atletienglish)

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: Antoine Griezmann scored twice after setting up an opening goal to earn a hard-fought 3-2 victory at Valladolid, lifting Atletico Madrid level on points with Spanish league leader Barcelona on Saturday.

The win was Atletico's first away from home in La Liga in nearly three months.

They dominated the first half, as Griezmann passed for Nikola Kalinic to score before adding a penalty kick just before halftime.

A video review awarded Atletico a penalty after it informed the referee that defender Kiko Olivas used his arm to swat a shot by Griezmann, who stroked the spot kick into the top corner of the net.

Valladolid pinned the visitors back into their area at the start of the second half and equalized with goals from two corner kicks.

Valladolid defender Fernando Calero pulled one back with a header in the 57th. The hosts momentarily drew level in the 63rd when Enes Unal headed the ball across the goalmouth where it hit Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez and ricocheted in.

Griezmann then stepped up to put Atletico back in front for good in the 80th minute after Stefan Savic found him alone on the left side of the six-yard box to beat goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

The goals were Griezmann's fifth and sixth in La Liga through 16 rounds. He has also scored four in the Champions League.

"I can still get better. I am not at my best yet. I am still missing that bit of speed," said Griezmann, who helped France win the World Cup during a match-packed summer.

It was Atletico's second away win in the league to go with five draws and its sole loss in the competition.

Atletico is behind Barcelona on goal difference before the defending champions visit Levante on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Luka Modric presented his Ballon d'Or award to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium crowd before Karim Benzema led Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid La Liga Valladolid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp