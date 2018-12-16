Antoine Griezmann scores twice as Atletico Madrid pull level with Barcelona in La Liga

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: Antoine Griezmann scored twice after setting up an opening goal to earn a hard-fought 3-2 victory at Valladolid, lifting Atletico Madrid level on points with Spanish league leader Barcelona on Saturday.

The win was Atletico's first away from home in La Liga in nearly three months.

They dominated the first half, as Griezmann passed for Nikola Kalinic to score before adding a penalty kick just before halftime.

A video review awarded Atletico a penalty after it informed the referee that defender Kiko Olivas used his arm to swat a shot by Griezmann, who stroked the spot kick into the top corner of the net.

Valladolid pinned the visitors back into their area at the start of the second half and equalized with goals from two corner kicks.

Valladolid defender Fernando Calero pulled one back with a header in the 57th. The hosts momentarily drew level in the 63rd when Enes Unal headed the ball across the goalmouth where it hit Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez and ricocheted in.

Griezmann then stepped up to put Atletico back in front for good in the 80th minute after Stefan Savic found him alone on the left side of the six-yard box to beat goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

The goals were Griezmann's fifth and sixth in La Liga through 16 rounds. He has also scored four in the Champions League.

"I can still get better. I am not at my best yet. I am still missing that bit of speed," said Griezmann, who helped France win the World Cup during a match-packed summer.

It was Atletico's second away win in the league to go with five draws and its sole loss in the competition.

Atletico is behind Barcelona on goal difference before the defending champions visit Levante on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Luka Modric presented his Ballon d'Or award to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium crowd before Karim Benzema led Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano.