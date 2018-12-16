FIFA leader Infantino wins SE Asia support for re-election

By PTI

HANOI: FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received another pledge of support in his campaign for re-election next year.

The ASEAN group of national soccer federations in southeast Asia says its members "unanimously declared their support for Mr. Infantino."

The regional group has 12 voters -including Australia, Indonesia and Thailand - among the 211 FIFA member federations which can take part in the June 5 ballot in Paris.

Infantino has public promises of support in each continental governing body outside Europe.

He currently seems unlikely to face a challenger ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline for opponents to enter.

Infantino is seeking a first full term after his February 2016 election to replace Sepp Blatter, who resigned in fallout from corruption investigations in the United States.