La Liga: Real Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano to close in on leaders Barcelona

By AFP

MADRID: Karim Benzema shot Real Madrid to within two points of La Liga leaders Barcelona with the winner in a scrappy 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano, while countryman Antoine Griezmann fired a brace in a 3-2 win over Real Valladolid to take Atletico Madrid level with Barcelona.

Benzema's 13th-minute strike was enough for Real to move up to third on 29 points, two behind Barca, who travel to Levante on Sunday evening, and second-placed Atleti. Sevilla have the chance to move back above Real and level with the leading pair when they host mid-table Girona early on Sunday.

However they were made to sweat for the three points by plucky Rayo, who are second-from-bottom but would have snatched a point in stoppage time had Sergio Ramos not cleared the second of Thibaut Courtois' double saves, from Alex Alegria and Emiliano Velazquez, off the line.

Little was seen from Real stars like Luka Modric, who was presented with his Ballon d'Or ahead of the match at the Santiago Bernabeu, and fans showed their displeasure at the end of an uninspiring contest.