Premier League: West Ham United make it four wins in a row against Fulham

West Ham roared to a fourth straight English Premier League victory after goals by Robert Snodgrass and Michail Antonio earned a 2-0 win over bottom club Fulham on Saturday.

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic heads towards goal during the Premier League match against West Ham United at Craven Cottage, London (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: West Ham roared to a fourth straight English Premier League victory after goals by Robert Snodgrass and Michail Antonio earned a 2-0 win over bottom club Fulham on Saturday.

On a freezing night at Craven Cottage, Manuel Pellegrini's side went ahead after 17 minutes when Felipe Anderson surged forward before laying the ball back for Snodgrass to score for the second time in as many games.

Anderson also played a key role in the second goal 12 minutes later when Javier Hernandez flicked on his cross and the unmarked Antonio netted at the far post.

Brazilian playmaker Anderson went close to a late third when his curling effort was kept out by Fulham goalkeeper Sergio Rico, but West Ham still clinched a fourth league victory in a row for the first time since February 2014 to rise to ninth in the standings.

By contrast, Claudio Ranieri's Fulham has won just twice in 17 games this season.

