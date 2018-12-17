Home Sport Football

Latest embarrassment leaves Mourinho running out of time at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho said he accepted responsibility for a fifth defeat of the season that leaves the 20-time champions of England 11 points adrift of even a top-four finish.

Published: 17th December 2018 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Jose Mourinho

Manchester United gaffer Jose Mourinho (File | AP)

By AFP

LIVERPOOL: Manchester United had not lost to Liverpool in the Premier League for eight games and over four years prior to Sunday's 3-1 defeat, but the current chasm between the two sides was exposed as Jose Mourinho's men fell 19 points behind the league leaders at Anfield.

Match-going United fans have been reluctant to turn on Mourinho, instead often pointing fingers at executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward's reluctance to back the manager in the transfer market this summer or the club's American owners, the Glazer family.

However, by the end of proceedings on Sunday, as two deflected Xherdan Shaqiri strikes in the final 17 minutes sealed a thoroughly deserved victory for the hosts, it was Liverpool fans who sarcastically sang "don't sack Mourinho".

ALSO READ | Jose Mourinho concedes Manchester United incapable of competing with Liverpool

The Portuguese coach said he accepted responsibility for a fifth defeat of the season that leaves the 20-time champions of England 11 points adrift of even a top-four finish.

But he also pointed the finger at what he described as "permanently injured" players and claimed both sides played "in relation to their qualities".

That does not say much for Mourinho's management as despite Liverpool spending more than any other Premier League club this summer to mount a title challenge, United's transfer spend under Mourinho in recent years still dwarfs that of any side other than champions Manchester City.

"Not one of the United midfielders can pass a football," said former United captain Gary Neville on Sky Sports.

"Not one of them. I find it staggering. United were awful."

Wasted millions

The wasted millions that have led United to this position were laid bare at Anfield as Paul Pogba, who cost a then world-record £89 million ($112 million) in 2016, was left on the bench for the full 90 minutes.

Another near GBP 100 million of attacking talent in Juan Mata and Anthony Martial also started on the sidelines, while GBP 50 million close-season signing Fred did not even make an injury-hit matchday squad.

"If you came down from the moon today and knew nothing about football you'd say United are an average Premier League side," said another former United captain Roy Keane in a withering assessment of the Red Devils' predicament.

"They are Manchester United of the 1980s, they can be a decent cup team."

Liverpool dominated United, England and most of Europe in the 80s, but have not won a league title since 1990.

An end to nearly three decades of hurt could be in sight, though, as victory took Jurgen Klopp's men back to the top of the table, a point clear of City.

As Klopp bounded onto the field to hug his players and rouse the home fans in one final celebration after the final whistle, the German epitomised the differing mood at the two clubs personified by their managers.

Mourinho had successfully parked the bus to come away from Anfield with 0-0 draws in each of the two previous seasons.

Yet, this United side are not even capable of mastering that gameplan anymore with a defence that has conceded 29 goals in 17 Premier League games.

United must now watch their two fiercest rivals battle it out for the title, while already a top-four finish looks like a tall order for Mourinho's men.

Ultimately, it was failure to qualify for the Champions League that cost Mourinho's predecessors, Louis van Gaal and David Moyes, their jobs.

The same fate is likely to meet Mourinho, despite extending his contract to 2020 earlier this year.

"Will Mourinho leave? I think it will happen," added Neville, who reserved much of the blame for Woodward and the board.

"Nobody above him can handle him. They don't know what to do with him, they don't know what to say to him. They don't know what he's going to say at every press conference.

"It will cost a fortune to lose him now."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester United Jose Mourinho Liverpool vs Manchester United

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
Adivi Sesh, who moved to India less than a decade ago, is today one of the most promising Telugu actors we have. An underrated, critically acclaimed Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter, Sesh is considered to be one of the most experimental performers
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh! Here is all you need to know about the underrated Telugu actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp