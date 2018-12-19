Home Sport Football

AC Milan labour to goalless draw at Bologna in Serie A

Seven-time European champions Milan crashed out of the Europa League last week following a 3-1 loss at Olympiakos, and they again struggled against a Bologna outfit that is third from bottom in Italy.

Published: 19th December 2018

Bolognas Rodrigo Palacio, left, in action with Milan's Alessio Romagnoli during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Milan at 'Dall'Ara' stadium in Bologna, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. | AP

By AFP

ROME: Gennaro Gattuso's AC Milan stumbled to a second successive 0-0 draw in Serie A on Tuesday away to a Bologna side coached by fellow 2006 World Cup winner Filippo Inzaghi.

Milan played the last 15 minutes with 10 men after French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko picked up a second booking and dropped five points behind city rivals Inter in third.

Bologna remain a point adrift of safety after their winless run was extended to nine matches.

Gattuso and Inzaghi both spent over a decade together as team-mates in Milan, winning the Champions League in 2003 and 2007 as well as a pair of Serie A titles.

AC Milan Serie A Bologna

