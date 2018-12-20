Home Sport Football

Agent confirms Midfielder Adrien Rabiot departure from PSG

Veronique Rabiot, who is also the player's mother, added the situation between the French champions and her son had totally deteriorated.

Published: 20th December 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot. (AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Midfielder Adrien Rabiot has decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain, his agent told French radio station RTL on Wednesday.

Veronique Rabiot, who is also the player's mother, added the situation between the French champions and her son had totally deteriorated.

PSG said on Monday they will allow him to join another club at the end of the season due to his reluctance to sign a new deal.

The 23-year-old, with more than 150 top-flight appearances, has been agitating for a transfer for some time, and also snubbed a chance to be on standby for France's World Cup-winning squad.

Despite media reports linking him with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona, Veronique Rabiot denied an agreement had been reached with another team. 

"We're not allowed to talk to any club until January 1 and I will not discuss with any club before January 1," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp