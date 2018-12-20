Home Sport Football

Arsenal identify fan who threw bottle at Tottenham's Dele Alli

The England midfielder -- who scored a delightful goal to put Spurs 2-0 up at the Emirates -- was hit on the head as he took a throw-in in the second half.

Published: 20th December 2018 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham's Dele Alli, left, reacts after a bottle was thrown at him from the stands during the English League Cup quarter final soccer match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates stadium in London, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Arsenal said Thursday they have identified a man they suspect of throwing a plastic bottle at Tottenham's Dele Alli during Spurs' 2-0 League Cup quarter-final victory over their bitter North London rivals.

The England midfielder -- who scored a delightful goal to put Spurs 2-0 up at the Emirates -- was hit on the head as he took a throw-in in the second half.

VIDEO | Arsenal finds footage of fan throwing bottle at Dele Alli during League Cup

Arsenal said in a statement that the club had been "embarrassed" by the incident, promising the individual concerned would face a lengthy ban.

The club statement said that the suspect left the stadium immediately after throwing the bottle at Alli in the 73rd minute of the match but an image of him has been found by analysing CCTV footage of the crowd.

"We are liaising with the Metropolitan Police and investigations continue in order to apprehend the culprit," the club added.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino praised 22-year-old Alli for the control he showed during the incident.

"It was an amazing reaction," he told reporters on Thursday.

"In another country the player was going to be down on the pitch. Dele behaved really well. Arsenal should be grateful to him because the player could have gone down and created a massive problem."

And the Spurs boss said he did not think Arsenal should be punished.

Earlier this week a Tottenham fan was handed a four-year football banning order after throwing a banana skin towards Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when the teams met in an acrimonious clash at the Emirates on December 2.

Arsenal and Tottenham have both been fined by the Football Association for failing to control their players in that Premier League derby, which Arsenal won 4-2.

Both sets of players were involved in a fracas after Eric Dier celebrated his goal in front of Arsenal's substitutes.

Spurs have been fined £50,000 ($63,000), with Arsenal receiving a £45,000 ($57,000) sanction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arsenal Dele Alli plastic bottle Tottenham

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp