Barcelona sign Colombian defender Jeison Murillo on loan

Published: 21st December 2018 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi, left, stands with his teammates Roberto Gagliardini, center, and Jeison Murillo after Sassuolo's Pietro Iemmello scored during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, May 14, 2017. | (File | AP)

By AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona have signed Colombian international centre-back Jeison Murillo on loan from Valencia until the end of the season, the two clubs announced on Thursday.

The La Liga leaders have struggled defensively this season, conceding 19 goals in 11 league games before a run of three consecutive clean sheets, while also losing defenders Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen to injuries.

Barcelona said that they will have an option to make the deal for Murillo permanent in June for 25 million euros ($28.7 million).

Spanish media reported that Barca coach Ernesto Valverde had made a special request for the club to sign Murillo, despite the 26-year-old having played only one La Liga match all season.

Murillo has played 27 times for Colombia and has previously spent two years at Inter Milan.

