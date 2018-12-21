Home Sport Football

Brazilian defender Alex Sandro extends Juventus contract till 2023

The 27-year-old Sandro has won three Serie A titles and three Italian Cups since joining from Porto in 2015, where he also won two league titles.

Published: 21st December 2018 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Juventus' Alex Sandro, left, and Roma's Radja Nainggolan vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. | (File | AP)

MILAN: Brazilian international defender Alex Sandro has renewed his contract with Juventus, committing to the Serie A champions until 2023, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Sandro has won three Serie A titles and three Italian Cups since joining from Porto in 2015, where he also won two league titles.

His five-year contract worth 26 million euros ($29 million) was due to expire in 2020.

"Today for me, my family and also for my teammates is a very happy day. To the fans I would like to say that I will always give my best, as I have done so far, and to keep improving," said the left-back.

"In the years that I've been here I learnt the mentality of the club and of my teammates. Here we always work to win and this will never change," said Sandro.

The Brazilian had been linked with a move away from Turin to an English Premier League club over the past two seasons.

"Power, control, technique and game vision. Alex Sandro has shown himself to be one of the most important elements of a team that has won three league and three Italian Cups since his arrival from Porto," Juventus said in a statement.

"Here's to continuing that commitment, going forwards to earn new victories and win more trophies!"

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp