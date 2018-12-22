Home Sport Football

AFC Asian Cup: Former defender Gouramangi Singh feels UAE will be India's toughest challenge

Indian start their Asian Cup campaign on January 6 when they take on Thailand.

Published: 22nd December 2018 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Gouramangi Singh

Former India defender Gouramangi Singh (Facebook Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India defender Gouramangi Singh on Saturday said hosts UAE will pose a serious threat to the country's group stage campaign in the AFC Asian Cup football beginning from January 5.

"I would say UAE would be very strong. Their fans would also come in large numbers. Add to that, the team would be preparing to do well on home soil. I feel that will be our toughest match," Singh said.

Indian start their Asian Cup campaign on January 6 when they take on Thailand.

They will play UAE on January 10 followed by the match against Bahrain on January 14.

READ | Indian team arrives at Abu Dhabi, 17 days prior of AFC Asian Cup 2019

"In the two remaining group matches against Thailand and Bahrain, I feel we stand a chance and it would all boil down to the performance on the day," he said.

The 32-year-old, who scored India's first goal in the AFC Asian Cup 2011 against Bahrain, believes the positive result against China (0-0) in an international friendly in October will boost the confidence of the players.

READ | India lose 1-2 to Jordan in international friendly

"Malaysia got a favourable result against Thailand and Bahrain have been up and down with the national team in recent years so we don't really know what to expect.

"But at the same time, India achieved an away draw versus China and there is no reason to stay intimidated by them," the centre-back said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gouramangi Singh India vs UAE AFC Asian Cup Indian football team

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp