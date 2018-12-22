Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness to remain at Bayern helm for three more years

By AFP

MUNICH: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge will remain at the helm of German champions Bayern Munich alongside Uli Hoeness until at least 2021 after the former striker was given a two-year extension as chairman on Friday.

"Our most important task in the years to come will be to continue to develop Bayern so that it remains one of the best clubs in Europe," Rummenigge said after thanking the board and club president Hoeness for their support.

Hoeness himself was on Tuesday given a four-year extension to his term as head of Bayern's supervisory board.

He said Rummenigge had "brilliantly proved his qualities over the past 16 years" and added: "We are sure that he is exactly the right man to take Bayern along the path to success in the years to come."

Bayern have won the past six Bundesliga titles but face a fight to retain their crown this year as Borussia Dortmund head into the winter break top of the table.

The Bavarians struggled early in the season under new coach Niko Kovac but have begun to find form and have reached the last 16 of the Champions League where they face last season's beaten finalists Liverpool.