Home Sport Football

Crystal Palace shocks Manchester City 3-2 in biggest EPL upset so far

Crystal Palace put three goals past defending champion Manchester City, including a stunning volley by Andros Townsend, to win 3-2 on Saturday.

Published: 23rd December 2018 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend, left, and Manchester City's Leroy Sane challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at Etihad stadium in Manchester. (Photo | AP)

Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend, left, and Manchester City's Leroy Sane challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at Etihad stadium in Manchester. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola warned his Manchester City players they must learn from their mistakes after a shock 3-2 home defeat by struggling Crystal Palace left them four points behind leaders Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

The win ended City's perfect home form in the league this season after nine victories from their opening nine matches and arrived 28 years to the day since Palace lost won on the road against the Blues.

It also featured a magnificent 30-yard volley from Andros Townsend that was heralded instantly as a goal-of-the-season contender.

But after defeat at Chelsea earlier this month City have now lost two of their past three league fixtures and know they are in a real fight to hold onto their league title in a New Year that opens with Liverpool visiting the Etihad on January 3.

"I said at Stamford Bridge, I have few regrets," said Guardiola. "You just have to improve and these kind of situations won't happen in the future."

Guardiola was also left to ponder his team selection, having left Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne on the bench in the first half as the pair recover from injury lay-offs.

The City manager was also without injured Brazilian Fernandinho and took the gamble of playing England centre-half John Stones in the holding midfield role -- not that Guardiola was in the mood for second guessing himself.

"I don't know. I'm only the manager," he said. "I don't know what would have happened if Kevin had started, Sergio had started.

"Fernandinho is not fit and John played so well there (in the League Cup tie) at Leicester, I wanted to give him another situation. He played well. He was quick, except once on the ball in the beginning."

The afternoon had looked routine for City when Ilkay Gundogan rose to meet Fabian Delph’s 27th-minute cross and headed in the opening goal.

City had not lost any of their previous 52 league games against teams outside the traditional "big six", a run dating back nearly two years to a defeat at Everton in January 2017.

Quickfire Palace

But Palace turned the game on its head with two goals in as many minutes just after the half hour. 

First, Stones' challenge on James McArthur pushed the ball to Jeffrey Schlupp, who capitalised on some uncertain defending from Kyle Walker, driving the ball past him and diving keeper Ederson.

Just two minutes later, a free-kick was headed out by Bernardo Silva to Townsend and the former England winger connected with an incredibly well-executed, first-time left-foot volley that soared above the diving Ederson from fully 30 yards.

Guardiola brought on Aguero early in the second half but, almost immediately, City fell further behind when Aaron Wan-Bissaka's cross found the head of Townsend, whose effort struck the right-hand post.

Max Meyer gathered the rebound, forcing a panicked Walker into making a challenge referee Andre Marriner judged to be a foul and Luka Milivojevic showed admirable composure to convert the penalty.

De Bruyne sparked a late City fightback, and scored an 85th-minute consolation with a deep cross that floated over the head of Vicente Guaita and into the goal.

"Today was one of those bonanza days," said winning manager Roy Hodgson. 

"You get your work rate as it should be, you get your shape and discipline as it should be, then you also score goals.

"To score three goals away from home against a team of this quality says a lot… and makes you wonder where they have been up until now."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester City Crystal Palace Premier League Andros Townsend

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp