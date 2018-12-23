Real Madrid sends condolences to families of Indonesia tsunami victims

By IANS

MADRID: Real Madrid on Sunday expressed its condolences to the families of the victims of a tsunami that has hit Indonesia, killing at least 200 people and injuring 800 others.

The tsunami struck the Sunda Strait, which sits between the islands of Java and Sumatra, on Saturday night.

"Real Madrid wants to offer condolences to the families and friends of the tsunami victims in Indonesia, and to show solidarity with all those affected," the club said in a statement.

The cause of the tsunami has not been determined but the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management said an undersea landslide linked to the eruption of nearby Anak Krakatoa was a possibility, reports Efe news.

The Spanish capital's squad has returned from Abu Dhabi after thrashing Emirati side al-Ain 4-1 on Saturday to clinch a record fourth Club World Cup title.