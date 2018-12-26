Real Madrid leads UEFA club rankings

By IANS

MADRID: Real Madrid heads the rankings of the UEFA club coefficients at the end of 2018, while Spain's La Liga led the UEFA association club standings by football's governing body.

READ | Real Madrid sends condolences to families of Indonesia tsunami victims

The Spanish club, winner of the last three UEFA Champions League editions, surpassed second-placed Bayern Munich and third-placed Barcelona in the five-year coefficient used for the seeding which was released on Tuesday, reports Efe.

READ | Real Madrid beats Al Ain 4-1 to win fourth Club World Cup

Real Madrid, which also won the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday, topped the rankings of the 10-year coefficient, used for the distribution of revenue, coming in ahead of Barcelona and Bayern, respectively.

Atletico Madrid came in fourth in both the five-year and 10-year coefficient rankings.

Spain's La Liga also held the top spot in the UEFA association club rankings of both five-year coefficient and the current season only.