Real Madrid leads UEFA club rankings

Real Madrid topped the rankings of the 10-year coefficient, used for the distribution of revenue, coming in ahead of Barcelona and Bayern Munich (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: Real Madrid heads the rankings of the UEFA club coefficients at the end of 2018, while Spain's La Liga led the UEFA association club standings by football's governing body.

The Spanish club, winner of the last three UEFA Champions League editions, surpassed second-placed Bayern Munich and third-placed Barcelona in the five-year coefficient used for the seeding which was released on Tuesday, reports Efe.

Real Madrid, which also won the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday, topped the rankings of the 10-year coefficient, used for the distribution of revenue, coming in ahead of Barcelona and Bayern, respectively.

Atletico Madrid came in fourth in both the five-year and 10-year coefficient rankings.

Spain's La Liga also held the top spot in the UEFA association club rankings of both five-year coefficient and the current season only.

Real Madrid UEFA UEFA club rankings La Liga

