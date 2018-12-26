WATCH | Arsenal sends jersey for Kerala boy named after Mesut Ozil on first birthday

By Online Desk

Earlier this year, Inzamam Ul-Haq and Fidha Sanam, a young couple from Kerala's football-frenzy Manjeri in Malappuram district had received the attention of English football giants Arsenal, after naming their firstborn after Mesut Ozil - the club's German midfielder.



The club had made a video interview with the family which went viral on social media platforms.

Several months later, the Gunners have surprised the 27-year-old civil engineer's family once again by sending a gift to their baby boy Mehd Ozil, who will turn one, on December 27.

Arsenal put up a video on their official Facebook page in which Mesut Ozil shows up thanking the family for their support. Inzamam is seen holding his son wearing the cute little jersey sent from North London with great excitement and joy.

"Hi Ozil, we have received your gift for Mehd and we are very happy. This means a lot to us. You will be always in our prayers and we wish to see you soon," the happy father is seen saying on camera.

Inzamam's love for Arsenal, who are currently fifth in the Premier League, went public after a media team, which was in Kerala to cover the activities of Arsenal Kerala Supporters Club (AKSC), visited his house last year.

"Neither my wife nor family members opposed my decision to name him Ozil," he had told Express.