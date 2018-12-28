Home Sport Football

Real Kashmir climb top of table after 1-1 draw vs East Bengal

The result meant that the first team from the trouble-torn Kashmir are unbeaten from six matches to climb past Chennai City on goal difference.

Published: 28th December 2018 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Real Kashmir

Real Kashmir FC players and staff (File Photo | Twitter / Real Kashmir FC)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Continuing their unbeaten run, debutants Real Kashmir held giants East Bengal to a 1-1 draw to climb to the summit of India's premier I-league football tournament here Friday.

Eyeing a fourth win in a row in the year's last fixture, East Bengal came out all guns blazing only to score an own goal when their fullback Lalram Chullova found his own net right after the break in his comeback match.

It was man-of-the-match Jobby Justin who levelled in the 56th minute to salvage one point for the red-and-gold brigade who slipped to fourth in the table with 16 points, with a game in hand.

The result meant that the first team from the trouble-torn Kashmir are unbeaten from six matches to climb past Chennai City on goal difference.

Three teams including Neroca FC, who defeated Mohun Bagan earlier Friday, are on 18 points. The strong physical presence of the Snow Leopards made a difference early on as East Bengal found it tough to make inroads.

East Bengal's leading scorer Justin curled in a cross from the right flank to set up Jaime Colado at the edge of the box but the Spaniard's shot went over the bar early on.

Real Kashmir also had their chances when strikers Koffi Tetteh and Gnohere Krizo kept goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar on his toes with three shots on target between them just before the break.

Both the teams failed to found the target in the first half and it was much to the dismay of the 19000-odd strong East Bengal fans that Chullova deposited the ball into his own net after the changeover.

Kashmir midfielder Surchandra Singh sent a cross from the right flank and Chullova accidentally found his own net. East Bengal looked desperate after conceding the goal and it was Laldanmawia Ralte who shot over the crossbar in the 49th minute.

Minutes later, Santos attempted a volley but the result was no different with the ball sailing over the crosspiece.

East Bengal continued to press hard and finally got the equaliser from a corner which Lalrindika Ralte swung in before Justin brought up his sixth goal from nine matches to salvage the draw.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Real Kashmir East Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp