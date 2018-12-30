Home Sport Football

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 1-0 to go five points clear of Arsenal

Roy Hodgson's Palace, which is in 14th place, had just 32per cent ball possession.

Published: 30th December 2018 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Eden Hazard

Chelsea's Eden Hazard is challenged by Crystal Palace's James Tomkins (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: N'Golo Kante's second-half goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday to strengthen its grip on fourth place in the Premier League.

After a frustrating first half for the visitors, Kante provided the breakthrough when he ran onto a ball over the top from David Luiz in the 51st minute, chested it down with his first touch and slotted the ball under goalkeeper Vicente Guaita with his second.

Olivier Giroud also had two well-taken strikes questionably ruled out for offside — one in each half — while Willian and Ross Barkley both hit the post for Chelsea. But Kante's goal was enough to lift the Blues five points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal and close the gap to Tottenham to just two points.

Palace had mainly focused on defending until Kante's goal and couldn't muster much of an attacking threat until the final five minutes, with Patrick Van Aanholt having a shot blocked for a corner and Wilfried Zaha firing off target from a dangerous position moments later. Substitute Connor Wickham then wasted the best chance for an equalizer when he fired high from six yards out after the ball fell to him following a free kick into the box.

Roy Hodgson's side, which is in 14th place, had just 32 percent of possession.

Chelsea struggled to make use of its dominance in the first half, though, with Willian hitting the left post from a free kick and Barkley also hitting the frame with an acrobatic overhead finish with his back to goal.

Giroud thought he had put his team ahead when he was sent clear on goal by Jorginho in the 28th and slammed a fierce left-footed shot into the far corner, but he was flagged for offside. Replays, however, indicated that it was a marginal call. It was the same story again for Giroud in the 73rd, when another left-footed strike was disallowed by the offside flag. He was injured in the process of scoring that one, and limped off with an apparent ankle problem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kante Chelsea Crystal Palace Premier League EPL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPs)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp