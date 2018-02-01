MADRID: Argentina international Augusto Fernandez has been sold to Chinese Super League team Beijing Renhe by Atletico Madrid, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.

"Augusto Fernandez has been sold to Beijing Renhe from the Chinese Super League," said Atletico in a statement.

"His hard work and never give up attitude after his injury made him become a player loved by the fans and a respected leader in the dressing room."

Spanish sport daily As reported that Beijing Renhe paid 4.5 million euros ($5.59 million) for 31-year-old Fernandez, who signed for Diego Simeone's side from Celta Vigo for six million euros two years ago.

The midfielder has seen his time at Atletico disrupted by injuries, including a cruciate knee ligament tear in September 2016, and he has only made 10 appearances this season.

Atletico are currently second in La Liga, and take on FC Copenhagen in the last 32 of the Europa League