MILAN: Roma was the only one of the top-five Serie A clubs to make a major signing as the Italian transfer window closed on Wednesday, with the capital club bringing in Argentina left-back Jonathan Silva on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

Silva joined Sporting from his hometown club Estudiantes de la Plata in 2014, although he spent last season back in Argentina at Boca Juniors.

"He is a young player who has already demonstrated his personality and technical ability, attributes that have enabled him to play for a top club like Sporting," Roma sporting director Monchi said.

The 23-year-old Silva made 10 appearances in all competitions for Sporting this season and 43 in total. He also played in both Champions League matches against Juventus in the group stage.

Silva replaced Brazilian defender Emerson Palmieri, who moved to Chelsea on Tuesday in a deal worth up to 29 million euros ($36 million).

Another player to leave Serie A was Japan and Inter Milan defender Yuto Nagatomo, who joined Galatasaray on loan.

Nagatomo made 210 appearances for Inter in seven seasons at the club, helping it to win the Italian Cup in 2011, but the 31-year-old started just nine Serie A matches this campaign.

He joins Galatasaray until the end of the season, having played more than 100 times for Japan.

Roma is fifth in Serie A, 16 points behind leader Napoli. None of the teams above it made any significant signings on deadline day.

Napoli sent midfielder Emanuele Giaccherini out on loan to Chievo Verona. The former Sunderland player started just one league match in 18 months at the club and lost his place in the Italy squad.

Meanwhile, two swap deals were agreed. Sampdoria signed goalkeeper Vid Belec inititally on loan from Benevento, with Christian Puggioni moving the other way on a permanent basis. Fiorentina sent Khouma Babacar to Sassuolo, on loan with the obligation to buy, and brought in Diego Falcinelli on loan with the option to make the move permanent.

Former Italy forward Giampaolo Pazzini left Verona to move to Spanish side Levante on loan.