In this Sunday, April 24, 2016 file photo, Leicester's Riyad Mahrez celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Swansea City. | AP

LEICESTER: Riyad Mahrez will miss a second straight English Premier League game for Leicester, with coach Claude Puel saying the winger needs to "clear his head" after being the subject of a bid from Manchester City late in the January transfer window.

Mahrez has reportedly failed to turn up for Leicester's last three training sessions, and also didn't travel for the 2-1 loss at Everton on Wednesday.

Leicester is at home to Swansea on Saturday.

Puel said on Friday he will "assess Riyad when he clears his head" and that he and his players will "help him to come back with a good mentality and positive attitude and enjoy his football."

City tried to sign Mahrez after Leroy Sane was ruled out for up to seven weeks because of injury.