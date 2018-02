In this Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 file photo, Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho looks on during their Champions League group A soccer match against Benfica, at Old Trafford. | AP

MANCHESTER: Jose Mourinho has criticized the atmosphere at "quiet" Old Trafford on Alexis Sanchez's home debut.

The Chile forward, who joined last month from Arsenal, netted the second goal in a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Mourinho says "the atmosphere is a bit quiet and there is not very" much enthusiasm.

He wants United fans to emulate the atmosphere at former Premier League club Portsmouth, which is now in the third tier.

Mourinho says Fratton Park is "such a small stadium, the atmosphere was absolutely incredible." Mourinho managed at Portsmouth during a previous Chelsea reign.