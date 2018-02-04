Swansea City's Leroy Fer, left, and teammate Martin Olsson battle with Leicester City's Fousseni Diabate, centre during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Swansea City. | AP

LEICESTER: Swansea climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 1-1 draw Saturday at Leicester, which was again missing midfielder Riyad Mahrez.

All the pre-match talk was about the Algerian, who has not been seen by the club since his proposed move to Manchester City collapsed on Wednesday.

Mahrez unexpectedly missed the defeat at Everton that night and has not been at training, although his absence Saturday was anticipated as Leicester boss Claude Puel allowed the former PFA Player of the year time to "clear his head."

It looked like he might not be missed as Leicester played some lovely football during the first half and took the lead after 17 minutes through Jamie Vardy.

However, after Federico Fernandez headed Swansea level in the 53rd, Leicester lacked the guile and craft so often provided by Mahrez to respond and had to settle for a point.

Swansea's Leroy Fer went off injured in the 36th.

Leicester stayed eighth.