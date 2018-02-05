Churchill now looks a different side following inclusion of some forein players (Photo | PTI)

VASCO: A confident Churchill Brothers would look to continue their winning run when they take on defending champions Aizawl FC in a Hero I-League match, here tomorrow.

Churchill would draw a lot of confidence from their win against title aspirant Minerva Punjab in their last match.

Churchill ended Minerva's unbeaten run to rise to the seventh spot with 13 points from 11 matches.

And a 2-0 win tomorrow will take the hosts above Aizawl, who are three points above them.

Tomorrow's match would also give Churchill a chance to avenge their 0-1 loss to Aizawl in the last meeting between the two sides.

"The win against Minerva have put the boys in right frame of mind after we lost against NEROCA," said Churchill assistant coach Alfred Fernandes.

"From here on, we are looking to win all our remaining matches which will not only get us out of relegation zone but also help us finish at a decent position," he said.

Fernandes said Churchill now looks a different side following inclusion of some forein players.

"We have collected 13 points from the last six matches we have played. Aizawl are coming into this match without a win in their last three matches.

"They will come hard at us to collect full points and we are prepared for the challenge," he said.

Aizawl are coming into this match without a win in their last three outings.

And Aizawl coach Paulo Menezes expects a tough encounter tomorrow.

"Churchill Brothers are not the same team that we have beaten at home. Their new foreign recruits have made the team stronger," Menezes said.

"We need to play at our best if we need to win tomorrow.

We are expecting a close fight."