A CORUNA: Deportivo de La Coruña have announced the dismissal of head coach Cristobal Parralo, who took charge of the La Liga football club at the end of October.

Deportivo on Sunday said in a statement that the club's board of directors had decided to let go of the Spanish coach, who succeeded his compatriot Pepe Mel, reports Efe.

"Deportivo want to thank Cristobal for his effort, dedication and work," the club said.

Parralo's firing comes two days after Deportivo's 0-5 thrashing at the hands of Real Sociedad on Friday in the 22nd round of La Liga.

Deportivo are now in the 18th position out of 20 teams in the La Liga table, with 17 points.

