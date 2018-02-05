THE HAGUE: Reigning Dutch champions Feyenoord suffered their 5th defeat of the Eredivisie football season, 1-0 at VVV-Venlo, to stay far behind league leaders PSV.

Feyenoord had beaten PSV 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Dutch Cup last Wednesday, but could not replicate that on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Clint Leemans converted a penalty in the 88th minute, after Renato Tapia had brought down former Feyenoord player Romeo Castelen in the penalty area.