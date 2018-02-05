CHENNAI: The Indian national team has had quite a few lethal strikers over the years with the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri even going on to play abroad. However the conveyer belt seems to have stopped with no one on the horizon to replace Chhetri as the team’s talisman. That has a lot to do with I-League and Indian Super League clubs preferring foreign strikers over their Indian counterparts.

Jeje Lalpekhlua is one of the few Indian

strikers to get regular playing time in ISL

A cursory glance at the team sheets of ISL will show that only five out of the 10 teams employ Indian strikers on a regular basis. Most of the other teams shoehorn them into a variety of positions. FC Pune City have even gone on to play Baljit Singh Saini as an emergency right back on occasions. The story is no different in the I-League. Leaving aside Indian Arrows, only two clubs — NEROCA FC and defending champions Aizawl FC play Indian strikers while the rest utilise them sparingly.

It is a theory that the man who leads India’s strikeforce, Jeje Lalpekhlua, agrees with. “All clubs want to improve the footballing structure in the country but do not want to use an Indian striker. Then how will the change happen? How will the next lot come up? Young Indians of the same ilk are not getting the required opportunities,” the Chennaiyin striker told Express. The same thought has been echoed by Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca as well.

Both ISL and I-League clubs are allowed five foreigners in the playing XI from this season. Because of this, the scoring charts of both leagues are dominated by foreign imports. Jeje and national team captain Chhetri are the only Indians in the ISL record books’ top 10.

“ISL clubs can register eight while I-League teams can sign six. Most owners or club management do not think Indian strikers are good enough. We have to work twice as hard and are subject to constant criticism. If an Indian striker fails, he is either dropped or asked to play in some other position,” the 27-year-old added.

Before the season began, the popular opinion was that Chennaiyin should sign someone from abroad. However, the club relied on Jeje and he has been repaying coach John Gregory’s faith with seven strikes in 12. “It was a good pre-season for us. I really bought into the coach’s methods. There is a clear difference in tactics under Marco (Materazzi) and John. I can play more freely now and I’m enjoying my time here. The team is really playing well and we have a great chance of making it to the knockouts.”

Playing top-flight football for almost close to 11 years now, the AIFF Player of the Year was also full of praise for current national coach Stephen Constantine, saying the team is in the best shape since Bob Houghton’s days. “Bob brought the team together and instilled a winning mentality. Then it tapered off and the results also started going downhill. Stephen has brought that winning feeling back and the team is raring to go. The realistic aim should now be to win at least a match at the continental level (Asian Cup) and then carry on from there.”

Having played under three Brits (Houghton, Constantine and Gregory), Jeje finds the tactical systems easy to adjust to and feels he can carry his ISL form over to the national team. “Both coaches play the same way. That helps me adjust. I have been working really hard and I’m in the best of shape. Hopefully, I can carry on from here and make it a year to remember for country and club,” he signed off.

ayantan@newindianexpress.com