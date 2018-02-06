Morocco's player Badr Benoun holds up the African Nations Championship trophy after the team beat Nigeria in the final of the CHAN. | AP

CASABLANCA: Morocco ended 42 years without a senior national team football trophy by hosting and winning the African Nations Championship (CHAN) for home-based footballers at the weekend.

It was the first success since the country won the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations by drawing with Guinea to top a mini-league in Ethiopia.

AFP Sport gives five reasons why Morocco completed an unbeaten six-match CHAN run by whipping 10-man Nigeria 4-0 in a final staged in a Casablanca downpour.