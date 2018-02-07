LONDON: Chelsea will probe an allegation of anti-Semitic chanting during the club's Premier League defeat at Watford.

A report on jewishwebsite.com claims Chelsea supporter Jonathan Metliss heard the chants from fellow Blues fans at Vicarage Road on Monday.

According to the article, Metliss, who is the chairman of the Action Against Discrimination charity, took pictures of the alleged perpetrators and reported the incident to nearby stewards before being moved to the family enclosure "for his own safety".

"They were singing all the usual songs, the song, to the tune of Smoke gets in your eyes, about Martin Chivers being a Jew and being circumcised, along with the usual yiddo chants," Metliss said.

"Watford has said they will investigate, with the CCTV footage they have and hopefully these perpetrators will get caught and punished."

Chelsea last week launched a 'Say No to Anti-Semitism' campaign as part of their own inclusion work.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich was joined by members of the Jewish community ahead of the January 31 match against Bournemouth, which saw the lighting of a candle by Holocaust survivor Harry Spiro.

Following the emergence of allegations at Vicarage Road, Chelsea issued a strongly worded statement on Tuesday and have launched an investigation in co-operation with Watford and the police.

"Anti-Semitism has no place in our club, football or wider society," a Chelsea spokesman said.

"Anyone found guilty of anti-Semitic language or behaviour will face action from the club, including bans, and will be asked to attend equality education courses.

"We welcome the fact that Chelsea fans have reported this behaviour, which shames our club.

"We will be working closely with the police and Watford to identify those responsible and will take the appropriate action."